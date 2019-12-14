The Mississippi All-Star team is looking to win its third straight game against the Alabama All-Stars today.
The 33rd annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game begins at noon today at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss. This is only the third time the game has been played in Mississippi.
Alabama holds a 22-10 series lead, but Mississippi has won the last two seasons and three of the last four games. Mississippi won in 2017, 42-7, then won last season, 24-20.
The game features 11 area players and one area coach. Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe, whose team just won the Class 6A state championship, is coaching wide receivers.
“There are so many good players down here,” Cutcliffe said. “The competition is so fun to watch. … Head coach (Brad) Breland told the kids earlier in the week, ‘You’re going to be playing against the best team you’ve ever played against, but you’re also going to be playing for the best team you’ve ever played for.’”
Dangerous targets
Cutcliffe has two of the area’s most explosive receivers to coach in Tupelo’s Trip Wilson and Starkville’s Rufus Harvey. Harvey finished this season with 75 catches for 1,066 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Wilson, an Ole Miss commit, had 48 catches for 959 yards and nine touchdowns.
“This week has been really fun getting to meet so many new guys and seeing all the talent,” Wilson said. “I’ve learned some new things already this week after being with some really talented guys, and it’s really making it better. Now I have to improve my game a little more to compete with them some more.”
Oxford’s J.J. Pegues and Lafayette’s Randy Anderson are both listed as running backs on the roster, but Pegues will likely play some tight end and wide receiver as well.
Anderson, Class 5A’s Mr. Football this year, rushed for 1,802 yards and 21 touchdowns while passing for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.
Other area players included on the roster are Tupelo’s Hayes Hammond, Starkville’s Jaylan Ware and Tyrese Hopkins, West Point’s Robert Spearman and Jonquez Roby, and Oxford’s Kiyon Williams and Dude Person.