agate Area baseball playoff scores, third round
Brad Locke
Senior sports reporter
May 7, 2022

AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORESTHIRD ROUNDClass 6AOxford vs. HernandoG1: Oxford 3, Hernando 1G2: Oxford 10, Hernando 3Class 5ASaltillo vs. RidgelandG1: Saltillo 4, Ridgeland 2G2: Saltillo 14, Ridgeland 4Class 4AMooreville vs. West LauderdaleG1: Mooreville 2, West Lauderdale 0G2: West Lauderdale 17, Mooreville 7G3: at Mooreville, Mon., 7 p.m.Corinth vs. PontotocG1: Corinth 15, Pontotoc 4G2: Pontotoc 4, Corinth 3G3: at Corinth, Mon., 7 p.m.Class 3AKossuth vs. AmoryG1: Kossuth 8, Amory 5G2: Amory 2, Kossuth 1G3: at Kossuth, Mon., 6 p.m.Water Valley vs. BoonevilleG1: Water Valley 4, Booneville 3G2: Booneville 9, Water Valley 2G3: at Water Valley, Mon., 7 p.m.Class 2AEast Union vs. BruceG1: East Union 13, Bruce 0G2: East Union 7, Bruce 1Choctaw County vs. Pine GroveG1: Choctaw County 14, Pine Grove 4G2: Pine Grove 9, Choctaw County 8G3: at Choctaw County, Mon., 7 p.m.Class 1ABiggersville vs. Tupelo ChristianG1: Biggersville 11, TCPS 0G2: TCPS 10, Biggersville 0G3: at Biggersville, Mon., 7 p.m.West Union vs. VardamanG1: West Union 6, Vardaman 0G2: West Union 7, Vardaman 6