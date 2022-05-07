Rett Johnson (copy)

Rett Johnson's East Union Urchins swept Bruce in the third round.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

THIRD ROUND

Class 6A

Oxford vs. Hernando

G1: Oxford 3, Hernando 1

G2: Oxford 10, Hernando 3

Class 5A

Saltillo vs. Ridgeland

G1: Saltillo 4, Ridgeland 2

G2: Saltillo 14, Ridgeland 4

Class 4A

Mooreville vs. West Lauderdale

G1: Mooreville 2, West Lauderdale 0

G2: West Lauderdale 17, Mooreville 7

G3: at Mooreville, Mon., 7 p.m.

Corinth vs. Pontotoc

G1: Corinth 15, Pontotoc 4

G2: Pontotoc 4, Corinth 3

G3: at Corinth, Mon., 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Kossuth vs. Amory

G1: Kossuth 8, Amory 5

G2: Amory 2, Kossuth 1

G3: at Kossuth, Mon., 6 p.m.

Water Valley vs. Booneville

G1: Water Valley 4, Booneville 3

G2: Booneville 9, Water Valley 2

G3: at Water Valley, Mon., 7 p.m.

Class 2A

East Union vs. Bruce

G1: East Union 13, Bruce 0

G2: East Union 7, Bruce 1

Choctaw County vs. Pine Grove

G1: Choctaw County 14, Pine Grove 4

G2: Pine Grove 9, Choctaw County 8

G3: at Choctaw County, Mon., 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Biggersville vs. Tupelo Christian

G1: Biggersville 11, TCPS 0

G2: TCPS 10, Biggersville 0

G3: at Biggersville, Mon., 7 p.m.

West Union vs. Vardaman

G1: West Union 6, Vardaman 0

G2: West Union 7, Vardaman 6

