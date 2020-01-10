Six area players were selected to participate in the 2020 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star basketball game on Friday.
The games will be played on March 13 at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College. The girls will start play at 5 p.m. with the boys following.
For the boys team, Oxford guard Kylan Blackmon and Holly Springs forward Derek Fountain were selected. Blackmon has jumped onto the scene this season and is averaging 26.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Fountain is averaging 19 ppg and 10.2 rpg.
On the girls team, Tupelo guard Che’mya Carouthers, Pontotoc guard DeeDee Shephard, Ripley forward Sierra Jackson and Lafayette guard Azariah Buford were the four area girls selected.
Carouthers, a Jackson State signee, is averaging 15 ppg and Shephard, a Charleston Southern signee, is averaging 15.2 ppg.
Jackson is signed to play college ball at East Mississippi CC, and is averaging 21.6 ppg and 6.7 rpg, while Buford is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and a whopping 6.3 steals per game.