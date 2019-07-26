Wednesday night, the MHSAA announced two major venue changes to the high school state basketball tournament.
Beginning with the 2019-2020 season, the state championship games will no longer be played at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and will either be played at The Pavilion at Ole Miss, or at Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State.
The specific site will be decided when the SEC releases its basketball schedules at a later date. Whichever of the two teams is traveling that weekend will host this season.
Southern Miss was not mentioned in the announcement on Wednesday. As Patrick Magee of the Sun Herald reported, “USM is unable to host games in the tournament at this point due to Conference USA’s scheduling model that doesn’t set sites and dates for the final four or five conference games until after the first 14 league games are complete.”
The Coast Coliseum in Biloxi and the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo were also both mentioned as possible venues for future championship rounds.
With the changes, coaches around the area said they are excited about the new venues and the opportunity for kids to play in the college gyms.
Booneville boys and girls coach Michael Smith thinks the kids are excited for the change. He said playing in Jackson is nostalgic, but there are improvements to be made in modernization and the facilities there.
“I think State and Ole Miss and other possible venues host huge events and understand how to put those on,” Smith said. “I think it will be good for a change. Playing in Jackson is a big thing, but I also think that doing what you’ve always done is not always the best option.”
For the time being, the state semifinals will still be played in the Mississippi Coliseum.
For the quarterfinal rounds, games will now be played at neutral sites – two in the north and two in the south. Itawamba Community College and Mississippi Valley State are the two sites in the north, while Pearl River CC and the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi will be the south sites.
Each site will host three classifications. Classes 1A, 3A, and 5A are played at one venue, and Classes 2A, 4A, and 6A are played at the other.
When MHSAA associate director Rickey Neaves announced the changes on Wednesday, he mentioned school sizes being the main reason the changes were introduced.
“Last year we had a lot of schools feel like the facility they had to travel to and play in was not big enough,” Neaves said. “We had two or three sites where fans could not even get in, so we thought to put it on a more level playing field and have a better place to play at a neutral site.”
The 2A quarterfinal matchup between Calhoun City and Ingomar last season was one of those games. Ingomar traveled to Calhoun City for both girls and boys games, but the gym was not big enough to hold all of the fans who wanted to get in.
After the gym reached max capacity, fans of both teams were lined up outside and told they would be let in as fans left after the girls game. Due to space concerns, there was also no radio broadcast from that game.
This change comes just one year after initially changing the quarterfinals sites to be played at high schools, as with the first two rounds. That forced multiple No. 1 seeds to travel in the playoffs.
Trent Adair, Ingomar’s girls coach, said he likes the way the quarterfinals will be set up this year much more than last year. He believes that it isn’t fair for a No. 1 seed to not have home-court advantage after the team did everything possible during the season to earn the right to host.
He said all the venues mentioned will be a great experience for the kids who are able to play in them.
“I think this change is a step up. ICC has an incredible facility and will have plenty of room to accommodate however many fans show up, and Mississippi Valley has a brand new building as well,” Adair said. “I think both of those are going to be really good places to play.”
The first two rounds of the tournament will see no change and will continue to be played on the floor of the higher-seeded team.