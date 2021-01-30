At a socially distanced Senior Bowl, there will be three area players to look for today.
Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah will line up with the National Team, while Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill will suit up for the American Team.
Ole Miss offensive tackle Royce Newman initially appeared on neither roster, a Senior Bowl oversight. Newman, who worked out all week in Mobile, will be playing for the American Team.
The game will kick off at 1:30 and will air on the NFL Network.
A graduate transfer from Temple, Yeboah played one season at Ole Miss and became an immediate producer in the offense.
He finished with 27 catches for 524 yards and six touchdowns.
Yeboah and slot receiver Elijah Moore, the Rebels’ top target, opted out for the final regular season game.
A Columbus native, Hill appeared in three games in 2020 before he opted out on Nov. 3 with five games remaining in the regular season, saying he would start preparing for the NFL draft.
He finished No. 8 on the MSU career rushing list with 2,535 yards, including 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.
The versatile Newman – a Nashville, Illinois, native – moved from left guard to right tackle for the 2020 season and was part of an Ole Miss unit that led the SEC and finished third nationally in total offense.
He was the Rebels’ highest-rated run blocker when Ole Miss had two 100-yard rushers against Alabama.