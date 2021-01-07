BIGGERSVILLE • Just a month ago, Cliff Little was seeing his basketball team come into the gym for the first time.
Biggersville’s historic run to the Class 1A football state championship game kept all but three players off the hardwood for longer than normal.
Now the Lions (8-1) are all systems go heading into tonight’s start of the Alcorn County Tournament, which they’ve won the last two years.
“The atmosphere at a county tournament is comparable to playoff basketball, and the talent level we are going to play we be like that of a playoff atmosphere,” Little said.
Biggersville opens play against Kossuth for the first time since 2019. The winner will advance to face the winner between Corinth and Alcorn Central in Friday’s championship.
The girls’ side of the bracket is aligned with the same matchups, with Kossuth, the Daily Journal’s No. 9-ranked team, considered the prohibitive favorite.
Biggersville’s recent success in the Alcorn County Tournament is what adds to the intrigue for all county tournaments throughout the area. Biggersville is a 1A school mixed in with two 3A members in Kossuth and Alcorn Central, as well as 4A power Corinth, whose boys won 12-straight county titles before Biggersville’s two-year streak.
“We should be the underdog every year. We are the smallest school,” said Little.
Other county tournaments
Both the Monroe and Tippah County Tournaments also begin tonight and will continue through Saturday’s title games.
Aberdeen’s girls and Amory’s boys took home last year’s Monroe County titles. Both Ripley teams swept through the Tippah County brackets.
The Lee County Tournament begins on Friday, when Nettleton boys and girls will face Saltillo, and Shannon, likewise, faces Mooreville, with the winners advancing to the finals on Saturday at Shannon High School.
Also on Friday, the Prentiss County Tournament begins without the likes of Thrasher and Wheeler, but the nightcap is a highly anticipated matchup with Baldwyn and No. 5 Booneville boys on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College.
No. 4 New Site is the favorite to repeat as girls champs.