Area high school football scores Sep 24, 2021 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nettleton fans salute the American flag during the National Anthem prior to kickoff against North Pontotoc on Friday night. Adam Robison | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayBiggersville 58, Thrasher 0East Webster 23, East Union 21Shannon 16, Calhoun City 14FridayAdamsville (Tenn.) at KossuthAshland at SmithvilleBaldwyn 34, Alcorn Central 2Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)Caledonia 41, Aberdeen 21Calhoun Academy 60, Tunica Academy 36Cleveland Central 51, Saltillo 6Corinth at New AlbanyEupora 28, Potts Camp 12Falkner at Tupelo ChristianFrench Camp at HamiltonGrenada at TupeloHolly Springs 32, Hatley 26Houston 32, Amory 20Itawamba AHS 55, Pontotoc 28Kirk Academy at Oak Hill AcademyMarshall Academy at WalnutMooreville at MantachieMyrtle 42, Middleton (Tenn.) 0Nanih Waiya 36, Bruce 13North Pontotoc at NettletonOkolona at H.W. ByersOxford 38, Murrah 0Ripley 21, Booneville 9South Pontotoc 70, Tishomingo County 14Starkville 35, Madison Central 28Vardaman 24, Noxapater 13West Point 17, Lafayette 0Winston Aca. at Starkville Aca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists