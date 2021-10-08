Area High School Football Scores Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Tupelo Golden Wave take the field Friday night as they host Starkville. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayAshland 22, Thrasher 0Baldwyn 34, Myrtle 13Belmont 41 Potts Camp 28Caledonia 49, Tishomingo County 7Calhoun City 30, Eupora 6Kossuth 35, Alcorn Central 0North Pontotoc 38, Houston 37Pontotoc 24, South Pontotoc 21TCPS 45, Okolona 20FridayAberdeen 28, Nettleton 17Amory 49, Hatley 0Biggersville 40, Smithville 10Booneville 31, Bruce 0Byers 40, Falkner 14Carroll Academy 40, Oak Hill 7Choctaw County 21, East Webster 14East Union 42, Walnut 14Ethel 26, Hamilton 8Itawamba AHS 55, Shannon 8Lafayette 21, Columbus 12Lake Cormorant 36, Saltillo 14Marshall Academy 50 Winona Christian 0Mooreville 42, Corinth 21North Sunflower 64, Calhoun 0Oxford 37, Germantown 28Ripley 10, New Albany 7Starkville 28, Tupelo 21Starkville Academy 26, Pillow Academy 22Vardaman 20, Leake County 6Water Valley 49, Mantachie 14West Point 48, Cleveland 14Idle: Holly Springs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Score Area School Football Oak Potts Camp Carroll Academy West Point Water Valley Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists