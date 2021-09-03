Area high school football scores Sep 3, 2021 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Baldwyn High School mascot drags a toy skunk along the sidelines Friday night before their their "Skunk Bowl" game with Booneville. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayPotts Camp 43, Macon Road (Tenn.) 0Smithville 33, Hatley 13Walnut 46, Falkner 0FridayAlcorn Central 54, Thrasher 0Booneville 2, Baldwyn 0Caledonia 30, Amory 18Calhoun Academy 38, Columbus Christian 2Choctaw County 48, South Pontotoc 26ECS (Memphis) 33, Tupelo Christian 13Grenada 24, Pontotoc 19Hamilton 45, McAdams 0Heritage Academy 41, East Union 15Itawamba AHS 34, New Albany 21Lafayette 38, Horn Lake 7Leake Academy 48, Starkville Academy 17Mantachie 35, Ashland 12Marshall Academy 34, Rossville Academy (Tenn.) 0Nettleton 37, Mooreville 34New Hope 34, Shannon 0North Pontotoc 18, Charleston 12Oak Hill 26, Winona Christian 23Ripley 62, Holly Springs 0Tishomingo County 52, Belmont 37Tupelo 41, Saltillo 6West Lowndes 28, Okolona 12CanceledHouston at AberdeenKossuth at CorinthNanih Waiya at East WebsterNorth Panola at Calhoun CityOak Hill Academy at Winona ChristianOxford at South PanolaStarkville at West PointStrayhorn at MyrtleVardaman at BruceIdleBiggersvilleH.W. Byers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Starkville Academy High School West Point School Football Football Score Oxford Area North Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists