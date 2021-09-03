djr-2021-09-04-sports-feature-twp1

The Baldwyn High School mascot drags a toy skunk along the sidelines Friday night before their their "Skunk Bowl" game with Booneville.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Thursday

Potts Camp 43, Macon Road (Tenn.) 0

Smithville 33, Hatley 13

Walnut 46, Falkner 0

Friday

Alcorn Central 54, Thrasher 0

Booneville 2, Baldwyn 0

Caledonia 30, Amory 18

Calhoun Academy 38, Columbus Christian 2

Choctaw County 48, South Pontotoc 26

ECS (Memphis) 33, Tupelo Christian 13

Grenada 24, Pontotoc 19

Hamilton 45, McAdams 0

Heritage Academy 41, East Union 15

Itawamba AHS 34, New Albany 21

Lafayette 38, Horn Lake 7

Leake Academy 48, Starkville Academy 17

Mantachie 35, Ashland 12

Marshall Academy 34, Rossville Academy (Tenn.) 0

Nettleton 37, Mooreville 34

New Hope 34, Shannon 0

North Pontotoc 18, Charleston 12

Oak Hill 26, Winona Christian 23

Ripley 62, Holly Springs 0

Tishomingo County 52, Belmont 37

Tupelo 41, Saltillo 6

West Lowndes 28, Okolona 12

Canceled

Houston at Aberdeen

Kossuth at Corinth

Nanih Waiya at East Webster

North Panola at Calhoun City

Oak Hill Academy at Winona Christian

Oxford at South Panola

Starkville at West Point

Strayhorn at Myrtle

Vardaman at Bruce

Idle

Biggersville

H.W. Byers

 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus