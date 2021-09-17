djr-2021-09-18-sport-oxford-feature-twp2

Oxford High School students listen to the National Anthem before Friday's game with their crosstown rivals, Lafayette.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Thursday

Belmont 47, Hatley 0

Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21

Saltillo 29, Pontotoc 28

Vardaman 43, Myrtle 0

Friday

Aberdeen 26, Mooreville 21

Amory 38, North Pontotoc 7

Baldwyn 10, East Webster 7, 2OT

Biggersville 46, Walnut 8

Calhoun Academy 54, Kemper Academy 0

East Union 42, Eupora 34

Heritage Academy 30, Starkville Academy 0

Holly Springs at J.Z. George

Houston 46, Corinth 24

H.W. Byers at Coldwater

Kossuth 38, Tishomingo County 12

Lafayette 34, Oxford 23

Louisville at Starkville

Mantachie 42, Thrasher 0

New Albany 42, Booneville 14

New Hope 24, Itawamba AHS 0

North Delta at Marshall Academy

Noxubee County at Shannon

Oak Hill Academy at Lee Academy

Okolona 28, Hamilton 8

Senatobia 39, Ripley 6

Smithville 33, Alcorn Central 20

South Pontotoc 22, Bruce 6

Strayhorn at Potts Camp, canceled

Tupelo 38, Columbus 14

Water Valley 21, Calhoun City 20

Off: Ashland, Falkner, TCPS, West Point

 

