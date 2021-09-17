Area High School Football Scores Sep 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oxford High School students listen to the National Anthem before Friday's game with their crosstown rivals, Lafayette. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayBelmont 47, Hatley 0Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21Saltillo 29, Pontotoc 28Vardaman 43, Myrtle 0FridayAberdeen 26, Mooreville 21Amory 38, North Pontotoc 7Baldwyn 10, East Webster 7, 2OTBiggersville 46, Walnut 8Calhoun Academy 54, Kemper Academy 0East Union 42, Eupora 34Heritage Academy 30, Starkville Academy 0Holly Springs at J.Z. GeorgeHouston 46, Corinth 24H.W. Byers at ColdwaterKossuth 38, Tishomingo County 12Lafayette 34, Oxford 23Louisville at StarkvilleMantachie 42, Thrasher 0New Albany 42, Booneville 14New Hope 24, Itawamba AHS 0North Delta at Marshall AcademyNoxubee County at ShannonOak Hill Academy at Lee AcademyOkolona 28, Hamilton 8Senatobia 39, Ripley 6Smithville 33, Alcorn Central 20South Pontotoc 22, Bruce 6Strayhorn at Potts Camp, canceledTupelo 38, Columbus 14Water Valley 21, Calhoun City 20Off: Ashland, Falkner, TCPS, West Point Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists