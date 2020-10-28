MHSAA FOOTBALL DIVISION STANDINGS
DIVISION 1-6A;Div.;All
Oxford;5-0;7-0
Tupelo;4-1;5-3
Horn Lake;4-1;4-3
Hernando;3-1;4-3
Southaven;2-3;3-4
Olive Branch;1-4;4-4
DeSoto Central;0-5;2-6
Lewisburg;0-5;2-6
DIVISION 2-6A;Div.;All
Clinton;4-1;5-2
Starkville;3-1;6-1
Warren Central;2-1;5-1
South Panola;2-2;5-2
Madison Central;2-2;5-3
Germantown;1-4;5-4
Greenville*
Murrah*
*–Season canceled
DIVISION 1-5A;Div.;All
Lafayette;4-1;6-2
Grenada;4-1;5-2
Lake Cormorant;3-2;5-2
Center Hill;3-2;5-3
West Point;3-2;5-3
New Hope;1-4;2-6
Columbus;1-4;1-7
Saltillo;1-4;1-6
DIVISION 1-4A;Div.;All
Corinth;3-0;6-2
Ripley;2-1;3-5
New Albany;2-1;4-3
North Pontotoc;1-2;4-3
Tishomingo Co.;0-4;2-6
DIVISION 2-4A;Div.;All
Pontotoc;4-0;7-1
Itawamba AHS;3-1;4-3
Shannon;2-2;4-4
Caledonia;2-2;3-4
South Pontotoc;1-3;4-4
Mooreville;0-4;2-6
DIVISION 1-3A;Div.;All
Amory;4-0;7-1
Nettleton;3-1;6-1
Booneville;3-1;5-2
Kossuth;1-3;2-6
Belmont;1-3;1-6
Alcorn Central;0-4;2-6
DIVISION 2-3A;Div.;All
North Panola;4-0;5-1
Senatobia;3-1;5-2
Water Valley;3-1;4-3
Independence;1-3;2-5
Byhalia;1-3;1-5
Holly Springs;0-4;1-7
DIVISION 4-3A;Div.;All
Noxubee Co.;3-0;5-1
Choctaw Co.;3-1;5-3
Houston;2-2;4-4
Aberdeen;1-2;1-6
Hatley;0-3;2-6
DIVISION 1-2A;Div.;All
East Union;3-0;6-1
Walnut;2-1;6-2
Mantachie;2-1;3-4
Strayhorn;1-2;2-5
Potts Camp;0-4;2-6
DIVISION 2-2A;Div.;All
Calhoun City;3-0;5-2
J.Z. George;2-1;5-3
Eupora;2-2;4-4
East Webster;1-2;3-4
Bruce;0-3;2-6
DIVISION 1-1A;Div.;All
Biggersville;5-0;8-0
Baldwyn;3-2;3-3
Thrasher;3-2;3-3
Ashland;3-2;3-5
H.W. Byers;2-3;3-4
Myrtle;2-3;2-5
Coldwater;2-3;2-6
Falkner;0-5;0-8
DIVISION 2-1A;Div.;All
Nanih Waiya;6-0;7-0
Tupelo Christian;5-1;5-2
French Camp;4-2;4-3
West Lowndes;4-3;4-4
Vardaman;2-3;2-5
Noxapater;2-4;2-6
Smithville;2-4;2-5
Hamilton;2-5;3-5
Okolona;1-5;2-6