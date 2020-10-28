MHSAA FOOTBALL DIVISION STANDINGS

DIVISION 1-6A;Div.;All

Oxford;5-0;7-0

Tupelo;4-1;5-3

Horn Lake;4-1;4-3

Hernando;3-1;4-3

Southaven;2-3;3-4

Olive Branch;1-4;4-4

DeSoto Central;0-5;2-6

Lewisburg;0-5;2-6

DIVISION 2-6A;Div.;All

Clinton;4-1;5-2

Starkville;3-1;6-1

Warren Central;2-1;5-1

South Panola;2-2;5-2

Madison Central;2-2;5-3

Germantown;1-4;5-4

Greenville*

Murrah*

*–Season canceled

DIVISION 1-5A;Div.;All

Lafayette;4-1;6-2

Grenada;4-1;5-2

Lake Cormorant;3-2;5-2

Center Hill;3-2;5-3

West Point;3-2;5-3

New Hope;1-4;2-6

Columbus;1-4;1-7

Saltillo;1-4;1-6

DIVISION 1-4A;Div.;All

Corinth;3-0;6-2

Ripley;2-1;3-5

New Albany;2-1;4-3

North Pontotoc;1-2;4-3

Tishomingo Co.;0-4;2-6

DIVISION 2-4A;Div.;All

Pontotoc;4-0;7-1

Itawamba AHS;3-1;4-3

Shannon;2-2;4-4

Caledonia;2-2;3-4

South Pontotoc;1-3;4-4

Mooreville;0-4;2-6

DIVISION 1-3A;Div.;All

Amory;4-0;7-1

Nettleton;3-1;6-1

Booneville;3-1;5-2

Kossuth;1-3;2-6

Belmont;1-3;1-6

Alcorn Central;0-4;2-6

DIVISION 2-3A;Div.;All

North Panola;4-0;5-1

Senatobia;3-1;5-2

Water Valley;3-1;4-3

Independence;1-3;2-5

Byhalia;1-3;1-5

Holly Springs;0-4;1-7

DIVISION 4-3A;Div.;All

Noxubee Co.;3-0;5-1

Choctaw Co.;3-1;5-3

Houston;2-2;4-4

Aberdeen;1-2;1-6

Hatley;0-3;2-6

DIVISION 1-2A;Div.;All

East Union;3-0;6-1

Walnut;2-1;6-2

Mantachie;2-1;3-4

Strayhorn;1-2;2-5

Potts Camp;0-4;2-6

DIVISION 2-2A;Div.;All

Calhoun City;3-0;5-2

J.Z. George;2-1;5-3

Eupora;2-2;4-4

East Webster;1-2;3-4

Bruce;0-3;2-6

DIVISION 1-1A;Div.;All

Biggersville;5-0;8-0

Baldwyn;3-2;3-3

Thrasher;3-2;3-3

Ashland;3-2;3-5

H.W. Byers;2-3;3-4

Myrtle;2-3;2-5

Coldwater;2-3;2-6

Falkner;0-5;0-8

DIVISION 2-1A;Div.;All

Nanih Waiya;6-0;7-0

Tupelo Christian;5-1;5-2

French Camp;4-2;4-3

West Lowndes;4-3;4-4

Vardaman;2-3;2-5

Noxapater;2-4;2-6

Smithville;2-4;2-5

Hamilton;2-5;3-5

Okolona;1-5;2-6

