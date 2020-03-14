Houlka’s Da’Shun Berry and Holly Springs’ Derek Fountain were both named to Maxpreps’ All-State boys basketball team for Mississippi on Thursday.
Berry finished his senior season as the leading scorer in the state. He averaged 32.5 points, 11 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Berry helped lead the Wildcats to a 19-12 record and a second-round playoff appearance in MHSAA Class 1A.
Fountain averaged 19.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and helped lead Holly Springs to its fourth-consecutive MHSAA state tournament appearance. The Hawks finished with a 25-8 record and lost to eventual Class 3A champ St. Andrew’s in the semifinals.
The Maxpreps Player of the Year was Callaway guard Daeshun Ruffin, who finished his junior campaign with 27.5 points, 3.3 steals and 3 assists per game while leading Callaway to a Class 5A title.
On the girls side, Ripley’s Siarra Jackson, Tupelo’s Che’Mya Carouthers and Pontotoc’s DeeDee Shephard were named to the girls’ team.
Jackson led Ripley to a 32-2 overall record and the Class 4A state championship. This was Jackson’s and the Tigers’ third state championship appearance in four years. She averaged 21 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
Carouthers averaged 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Lady Wave. The Jackson State signee helped lead Tupelo to a 27-4 record and second-round playoff appearance in Class 6A.
Shephard led Pontotoc to a 30-4 overall record and to the Class 4A semifinals, where the Lady Warriors lost to eventual runner-up Moss Point. The Charleston Southern commit averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
The Maxpreps Player of the Year was Ruleville Central’s Jaccoria Bracey. The Ole Miss commit averaged 35 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists per game and led the Lady Tigers to a 19-5 record and a 3A title appearance.