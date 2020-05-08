College baseball around the country will look much different the next few seasons, and the area’s junior colleges will be no exception.
With COVID-19 canceling the season for everyone, the NJCAA has granted every junior college spring-sport athlete an extra year of eligibility, so Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College are seeing a lot of their sophomores return for another season.
ICC coach Rick Collier is used to seeing a roster of about 30 or fewer players, but he said all but two of his sophomores are returning for another season. The only two players leaving are shortstop Brett Coker, a Middle Tennessee signee, and catcher Allen Hall from South Pontotoc.
That puts 26 players returning. With this year’s high school signing class, walk-ons and transfers, Collier said he could see his roster size reach 44 or 48 players next season.
Sophomores who return are not counted toward the 24-limit scholarship counter.
“I don’t ever have over 30 players, so this is where we are right now,” Collier said. “This will be new to me. We are going to have to get really creative with organizational stuff. Playing time, obviously, will likely be an issue.”
Seeking confirmation
NEMCC coach Richy Harrelson expects to see some of the same issues, but he said he hasn’t completely confirmed each sophomore that is returning.
He said he doesn’t believe the 2020 signing class will be impacted too much by the NJCAA’s decision, but thinks that the 2021 signing class will be hurt the most.
“All of the freshmen from this year and next year will be freshmen, so that is going to be a huge class,” Harrelson said. “The 2021 class is who could really hurt from this because you have to have the numbers to sign players in those slots. You can’t over-sign at all these positions. Every coach is going to have to get their roster numbers back to normal. You can’t carry 37-40 guys every year.”
The 2021 signing class has also seen its recruiting hurt by the pandemic simply because the high school season was canceled. Both Collier and Harrelson have recruitment lists of players they want to sign, and both would normally spend countless hours driving to and watching games when they are not coaching.
Collier said whenever he is allowed, he is going to host showcases and try-outs for the kids who were unable to be recruited, and he will try to do as much recruiting as possible with American Legion baseball this summer.
Harrelson is staying in contact with coaches and trying to watch as much video as he possibly can. Social media can be great for recruits, with players able to record their 60-yard dash and pop times, and Harrelson is urging players to get as much video out to coaches as possible.
“There’s going to be a lot of guys who probably wouldn’t have been noticed get noticed now,” Harrelson said. “The high school coaches are doing a great job of trying to get their guys noticed right now. We are having to figure out a new way of recruiting right now, and Twitter and Instagram are both great tools.”