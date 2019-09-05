The road was unkind to both of the area’s junior college football teams on Thursday night.
Northeast Mississippi, a winner last week at home in its opener, lost 14-7 at No. 13 Copiah-Lincoln, while Itawamba (0-2) fell 34-14 at East Central.
For Northeast, the game’s lone touchdown came on an 8-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Carson Banks with 13:35 remaining in the game to trail 8-7. Co-Lin quickly responded with a 55-yard touchdown pass.
The host Wolves led 2-0 at halftime after a bad snap on an ICC punt attempt in the first quarter went out the back of the end zone.
After both second-half Co-Lin touchdowns, Northeast linebacker Jamarcus Smith, a freshman from Saltillo, blocked the point-after kick.
The Tigers held the winners to 126 total yards.
Smith was the MACJC Defensive Player of the Week for his 13-tackle effort in last week's overtime win against Southwest Mississippi.
At Decatur, ICC trailed 14-0 at halftime. Clark Mills (North Pontotoc) connected with Qua Davis (Biggersville) on a 23-yard scoring play with 4:20 left in the third quarter and Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) scored on a 3-yard run with 1:05 left.
Next Thursday as MACJC North Division play begins, fifth-ranked East Mississippi (2-0) visits ICC and Northeast visits Coahoma (1-1).