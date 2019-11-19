The two area football players selected for the statewide Mr. Football award are still running wild in the playoffs.
Running back Ike Chandler (Itawamba AHS) was selected as the Class 4A winner while quarterback Randy Anderson (Lafayette) was selected as the Class 5A winner. The two will be presented their awards at the fourth annual Mississippi Mr. Football Banquet at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum on Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Itawamba AHS (13-0), the Division 2-4A champion, travels to Corinth this week in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. Chandler has been a big part of the team’s success and has rushed for 2,460 yards and 29 touchdowns on 233 carries, averaging 10.6 yards per carry. He also has nine catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
Chandler has rushed for over 100 yards in 12 of the Indians’ 13 games this season, and has eclipsed the 200-yard mark seven times. He is second in rushing across the state regardless of classification, and he’s No. 1 in Class 4A.
Versatile Commodore
Anderson, who plays all over the field for Lafayette, has rushed for 1,690 yards and 20 touchdowns on 223 carries. He has completed 30 of 53 passes for 501 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, and also has 12 catches for 157 yards.
Anderson started the season banged up for Lafayette (9-3) but finally settled back in at quarterback in Week 5. Since then, he has rushed for over 100 yards in seven of the Commodores’ eight games and had multiple touchdowns in six games.
In the first round of the Class 5A playoffs last week, Lafayette traveled to and beat Holmes County Central, 34-18. Anderson rushed for a career-high 301 yards and added two touchdowns.
That’s the third time in the last eight games that Anderson has set a new career high for rushing yards in a game.
Lafayette travels to West Point this week in the second round.
The other players selected were Lumberton’s Robert Henry (1A), Taylorsville’s Ty Keyes (2A) Columbia’s Kentrel Bullock (3A) and George County’s McKinnley Jackson (6A).
Chandler and Anderson are the fourth and fifth area players to be selected for the award since it began four years ago.
In 2017, West Point’s Marcus Murphy, Tupelo’s Jett Johnson and Pontotoc’s Cole Smith all won the award.