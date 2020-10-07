Ten area football players have been selected to play in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game.

Rosters for the game, which is scheduled to be played on Dec. 12 in Montgomery, Alabama, were released Wednesday.

Among the selections is Tupelo outside linebacker Dalton Hughes. Oxford and Starkville each had three players selected, West Point had two, and Lafayette had one.

Rosters for the annual Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game were also released Wednesday. The North roster includes 15 area players and will be coached by Oxford’s Chris Cutcliffe.

The game will be played Dec. 19 at a location yet to be determined.

Area MS/AL selections:

Jack Tannehill, K, Oxford

Jahmal Pegues, OL, Oxford

Tristan Shorter, LB, Oxford

Luke Altmyer, QB, Starkville

Amariyon Howard, RB, Starkville

Keyshawn Lawrence, LB, Starkville

Jamarr Davis, OL, West Point

Jaylin Rush, DL, West Point

Dalton Hughes, LB, Tupelo

Brendan Toles, DB, Lafayette

Area North/South selections:

Jamarri Sims, DL, Oxford

Kortlen Wilfawn, LS, Oxford

Jay Wortham, WR, Oxford

Ronnie Randle, LB, Starkville

Ahmir Taylor, DL, Starkville

Jakobe Pate, RB, West Point

Jacquerious Thomas, DL, West Point

Steven Betts, LB, East Webster

Garrett Beyer, OL, Itawamba AHS

Shemar Crawford, DB, Houston

Jay Hampton, DB, Amory

Parker Little, OL, Corinth

Colton Plunk, LB, East Union

Jake Weir, QB, Tupelo

Sentwali White, RB, Shannon

