Ten area football players have been selected to play in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game.
Rosters for the game, which is scheduled to be played on Dec. 12 in Montgomery, Alabama, were released Wednesday.
Among the selections is Tupelo outside linebacker Dalton Hughes. Oxford and Starkville each had three players selected, West Point had two, and Lafayette had one.
Rosters for the annual Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game were also released Wednesday. The North roster includes 15 area players and will be coached by Oxford’s Chris Cutcliffe.
The game will be played Dec. 19 at a location yet to be determined.
Area MS/AL selections:
Jack Tannehill, K, Oxford
Jahmal Pegues, OL, Oxford
Tristan Shorter, LB, Oxford
Luke Altmyer, QB, Starkville
Amariyon Howard, RB, Starkville
Keyshawn Lawrence, LB, Starkville
Jamarr Davis, OL, West Point
Jaylin Rush, DL, West Point
Dalton Hughes, LB, Tupelo
Brendan Toles, DB, Lafayette
Area North/South selections:
Jamarri Sims, DL, Oxford
Kortlen Wilfawn, LS, Oxford
Jay Wortham, WR, Oxford
Ronnie Randle, LB, Starkville
Ahmir Taylor, DL, Starkville
Jakobe Pate, RB, West Point
Jacquerious Thomas, DL, West Point
Steven Betts, LB, East Webster
Garrett Beyer, OL, Itawamba AHS
Shemar Crawford, DB, Houston
Jay Hampton, DB, Amory
Parker Little, OL, Corinth
Colton Plunk, LB, East Union
Jake Weir, QB, Tupelo
Sentwali White, RB, Shannon