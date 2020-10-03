STARKVILLE • Mike Leach and Mississippi State’s high powered offense was short lived on Saturday night.
Arkansas stormed into Davis Wade Stadium and upset No. 16-ranked Mississippi State, 21-14, to spoil Leach’s home debut. The win was Arkansas’ first in the SEC since 2017 after 20-consecutive losses.
Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello finished the game 43 of 59 passing for 313 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Bulldogs (1-1) also turned the ball over on downs twice and fumbled a punt return.
“I thought that Arkansas came here with the determination to take this game away from us and they did,” Leach said.
Costello’s first interception, like last week against LSU, was returned for a touchdown. On MSU’s first drive of the game, the Bulldogs drove into Arkansas territory but Costello was intercepted by Greg Brooks, who returned it 69 yards to put the Razorbacks up 7-0.
Costello made up for the error and drove all the way down the field to tie the game. He hit JaVonta Payton for a 17-yard touchdown pass that capped a 15-play drive that consumed over seven minutes of game time.
Arkansas was rushing three defensive linemen and dropping eight defenders into coverage most of the game, and it was causing Costello to throw almost all check downs or short passes.
Out of his 22 completions at halftime, 14 were for less than six yards.
“They’ve done that on film and we thought there was a pretty good chance they would do that,” Leach said of Arkansas’ coverage. “You just have to put the ball in play.”
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks hit De’Vion Warren for a touchdown pass with five minutes left in the second quarter, and the Razorbacks took a 14-7 lead into the break.
Arkansas received the second half kickoff, and Franks led the Razorbacks straight down the field once again. He hit Hudson Henry on a 12-yard touchdown to put Arkansas up 21-7.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 21-14 on the following drive, which took up another 7:21 of game time off the board. Freshman Dillon Johnson scored on a 4-yard run on fourth down.
That was all the offense the Bulldogs could muster up in the second half. Costello and company had the ball on Arkansas’ 32-yard line, but Costello threw an interception to Joe Foucha.
Mississippi State punted on its next drive, then turned the ball over on downs on two- consecutive drives – once on the 12-yard line and once on the 7 with under five minutes left.
“I wish I would have kicked it both times, in hindsight,” Leach said of the fourth downs. “I wish I would have kicked it. We had some success running it against them and it wasn’t terribly imposing.
“We knew they were going to try and pinch. I felt like we could move them but those last two I was wrong.”
MSU forced a three-and-out after the last turnover on downs and Arkansas punted the ball with 2:35 left in the game, but Mississippi State’s Jaden Walley fumbled the punt and Arkansas was able to run the clock down enough to secure the win.