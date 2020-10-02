PONTOTOC • Pontotoc rode the Armstrong connection on its way to a 36-8 win over Mooreville in their Division 2-4A opener on Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Conner Armstrong threw for 244 yards and three scores – two to his older brother, senior wideout Cade Armstrong. Their dad, Cory Armstrong, called the plays for the offense.
“It’s fun watching his dad, him and his brother work together and live it – breathe it,” said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter. “It’s a football family and they really bring people along on that side.”
The Warriors (4-1, 1-0) racked up 491 yards of offense behind their experienced offensive line, who paved the way for Jemarkus Whitfield, totaling 137 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.
Whitfield opened the scoring on the first drive with a 6-yard score.
On the second drive of the game, Armstrong’s pass down the field was nearly picked off but bounced off the hands of the Mooreville defender and into the arms of R.J. Jones for the 76-yard score and a 14-0 lead after Whitfield’s two-point conversion.
Mooreville was able to drive the field all night getting into the redzone three times in the first three quarters, but a pair of fumbles and a turnover on downs aided in five turnovers from the Troopers.
“Just poor execution. The running back fumbled twice. It was just a lack of execution and lack of focus,” said Mooreville head coach Jimmy Young.
The Armstrong duo linked up for the first score midway through the second on a 15-yard screen pass to take a 22-0 lead at the half. They connected again for a 18-yard touchdown for the only score in the third.
Cade Armstrong finished with 96 yards and two scores on eight receptions.
“He’s actually starting to grow up,” Cade said of Conner. “I know he just turned 16 but he’s starting to get comfortable in the pocket and it shows.”
Extra points
Turning Point: Mooreville had a chance for an interception early in the first quarter but it ended up in the hands of R.J. Jones for a 76-yard score.
Point Man: Conner Armstrong was 17 of 23, 244 yards and three touchdowns.
Talking Point: “It’s great with him. We have the same mindset. We know what we are going to do and we just hook up really easy.” -Conner Armstrong on his brother Cade.
Notes
• Mooreville’s Dawson Phillips was 16-28, 161 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.
• Troopers had 270 yards of offense.
• Next week, Mooreville hosts Caledonia. Pontotoc goes to South Pontotoc on Thursday.