OXFORD – Lane Kiffin’s announcement as Ole Miss coach has not reversed the trend of downward recruiting rankings, at least in the early days after the hire.
The latest decommitment from the 2020 class which was being assembled by former coach Matt Luke and his staff is Hoover, Alabama quarterback Robby Ashford.
Ashford announced on Twitter late Tueday afternoon that his "recruiting is open."
Departing verbal commitments can still choose to sign with Ole Miss on Dec. 18 or later. For now, Ashford's departure leaves Ole Miss currently with a class of only three-star rated recruits.
Ole Miss was No. 23 on the industry-generated 247Sports composite list of team recruiting rankings before Luke’s firing. It is now ranked No. 44, No. 11 in the SEC.
Ashford, a four-star recruit, is ranked the No. 250 overall prospect, the No. 10 dual threat quarterback.
His departure also comes one day after Ole Miss freshman quarterback Grant Tisdale, a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, confirmed after the announcement of Kiffin’s hire that he will not transfer but will remain at Ole Miss.
Tisdale had left the football program in November.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral, widely considered to be headed to the transfer portal after losing the starting job to true freshman John Rhys Plumlee, has not officially announced future plans and remains on the roster at this time.
It’s possible that when spring football practice begins in late February that all four quarterbacks who were on the roster on Aug. 1 – the redshirt freshman Corral plus true freshmen Plumlee, Tisdale and Kinkead Dent – will be on the roster again.
Among other decommitments since the Luke firing are four-star safety Eric Reed, of Shreveport, Louisiana, who had been the team’s highest-rated verbal commitment.