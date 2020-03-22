High school spring football has been canceled this year, and that might be not such a bad thing.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced on Friday that it is canceling spring football, archery and band competitions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The MHSAA had previously suspended all spring sports through March 29, but Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Thursday that all public schools would be closed through April 17.
All of area high schools have been out of school for two weeks, and will be out of school for the next four weeks at the least.
If school started back on April 20, the players would possibly be suiting up in pads and playing after not doing anything for the previous six weeks. That would put players at risk for injury, and Houston coach Ty Hardin agrees with the idea of canceling it.
Houston planned on playing East Webster in its spring game.
“It really doesn’t bother me,” Hardin said. “If we got back to school late, we weren’t going to have spring football anyway. I was going to cancel it myself and just prepare these guys for the season. You can’t throw that on the players right when they get back. They’d have missed a month and a half. …
“I bet most coaches would cancel spring ball also because of the same reason. We would have still gone out there and worked on ourselves, but we wouldn’t have gone out there and beat on each other.”
A lot of area teams, including Tupelo, Tupelo Christian and Smithville, already don’t have spring football games. TCPS and Smithville have too many players on their respective baseball teams and don’t want to risk the chance of injuries to their players.
But teams like Houston, which has started three new quarterbacks the previous three seasons, use the spring time to work on developing its younger players and getting its older players a chance to showcase their growing skills.
The Hilltoppers return their starting quarterback this year but have a lot to replace, especially on the defensive side, with the losses of All-Area players Rish Alford and Allen Robertson.
“We need spring ball, yes,” Hardin said. “We are going to be a pretty young football team and are going to have a lot of new guys in new positions, but that’s something we can’t control.”
The other MHSAA spring sports – baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and golf – along with the completion of powerlifting, are still suspended and their seasons will be reassessed closer to April 17.