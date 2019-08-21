OXFORD • As Ole Miss camp turns toward its final few days, a large number of players continue to rotate in and out of drill work.
One snap it might be the first team, one snap the second team.
That will change as game week arrives on Sunday, but for now Matt Luke and his staff are still trying to get looks from a lot of different players.
And for different reasons.
At some positions it’s about creating depth and continued competition for roles.
Mohamed Sanogo, the Rebels’ leading tackler last year, and junior college transfer Lakia Henry appear to have the edge for starting spots at inside linebacker.
However, the playing rotation remains unsettled as junior Donte Evans and sophomore Jacquez Jones have had good camps, and Willie Hibbler, the team’s fourth-leading tackler a year ago, has made a late push after missing some practice time.
“We’ve got some big, physical inside backers. Lakia has shown some natural ability to weave his way and get in those spots and make plays,” Luke said. “There is some competition there, maybe more so than at any other position. People are pushing each other there.”
Physicality and fundamental tackling will be key if the Rebels are to improve their run defense. Ole Miss has given up at least 221.8 yards per game on the ground for each of the last three seasons.
Along the offensive line Nick Broeker, a tackle, has emerged as the most game-ready freshman to this point. He was getting reps with the first team earlier this week.
Luke says he feels “very comfortable with seven or eight” offensive linemen right now.
Redshirt freshman Jalen Cunningham and redshirt junior Chandler Tuitt – both guards – and true freshman tackle Jeremy James could work into the mix.
Luke and his staff know enough about most of their positions that they’ve already begun to introduce Memphis’ formations and tendencies.
That will hit another gear in six days as Ole Miss releases a game-week two-deep depth chart.
Until then Luke wants as much in-ward focus as he can get.
“What we have right now at a lot of positions is competition,” Luke said. “That’s making them all better. The more they compete and try to get ready to go, the more we’ll have them all ready to go in the opener.”