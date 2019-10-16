Mississippi State started its Wednesday off on a strong note with the commitment of Philadelphia 2021 athlete Kadarius Calloway.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder chose the Bulldogs over another early offer from Southern Miss and becomes MSU’s third commitment in the class joining wide receivers Deion Smith and Shaquon Anderson-Butts.
Calloway stars on both sides of the ball for the Tornadoes. He has 28 catches for 543 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver and a team-high eight interceptions playing defensive back.
