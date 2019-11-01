OXFORD • If No. 11 Auburn needs an emotional lift after a tough month, its players say they have one by location alone.
The Tigers spent the month of October on the road, an open date mixed in with three away games. Auburn defeated struggling Arkansas 51-10 on Oct. 19 but lost top-10 matchups at Florida and LSU before and after, respectively.
The Tigers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are excited to be at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night against Ole Miss (3-5, 2-3 SEC).
Ole Miss last defeated Auburn at 87,451-seat Jordan-Hare in 2015, winning 27-19. The Rebels are 8-19 in SEC play since that game. Included in that span is a 44-23 loss at Jordan-Hare two years ago, a game Auburn led 35-3 at halftime.
“We’ve got the best fan base in the country,” Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams said. “With 80,000 people in that stadium they get pretty loud. They get as loud as LSU and Florida. I feel like they can get louder than them.”
Ole Miss is 3-15 at Jordan-Hare Stadium having also won there in 1999 and 2003. Saturday’s game is a sellout.
“Being able to come back home, being able to play in front of the best fans in college football, it definitely gives us a home-field advantage,” linebacker Chandler Wooten said. “It definitely gives us an extra boost when we come back home.”
Auburn is 3-0 at home this season, its most recent game a 56-23 win over Mississippi State on Sept. 28.
Wooten had five tackles and a half tackle for loss at LSU last week.
In a 23-20 loss, Auburn was stingy in the red zone and held LSU to less than half of its average point total, but the Baton Rouge Tigers – who rose to No. 1 in The AP Top 25 this week – totaled 508 yards and ran 88 plays.
LSU rushed for 187 yards.
It’s a loss that basically removed Auburn from the playoff discussion.
“This one stings because we were right there. We didn’t get blown out or anything. We showed we can play with the best teams in the country,” offensive lineman Jack Driscoll said. “We still have a lot of football left to play. We can’t let one game derail our whole season.”
Like his teammates, Driscoll is counting on home’s healing powers for extra help this week.
“We’ve got the best fans in college football no doubt. We’re excited to get back. We’ve got a good Ole Miss team to play. They’re going to come in hard, and we’ve got to be ready.”