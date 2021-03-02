Shakira Austin led a trio of Ole Miss players receiving All-SEC recognition from the league’s coaches on Tuesday.
Mississippi State added one player, Madison Hayes, a 6-foot guard, who was named to the all-freshman team.
The SEC women's tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina. Ole Miss and MSU begin play on Thursday.
Rebels Madison Scott and Snudda Collins joined Hayes on the all-freshman team.
Scott was named freshman of the year, the first Ole Miss player to achieve that honor since Armintie Price in 2004.
For Ole Miss, it’s the most All-SEC mentions in 29 years.
Austin, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Maryland, is averaging 17.1 points and 9.7 rebounds. She ranks in the SEC’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and field goal percentage.
Hayes, a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, currently averages 4.6 points and is second on the team with 4.7 rebounds.
Scott, a five-star recruit, currently leads SEC freshmen in scoring (10.5 ppg) and in rebounding (7.4 rpg).
She was named SEC freshman of the week six times.
Collins is averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range.