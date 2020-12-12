OXFORD – Ole Miss center Shakira Austin scored 19 points and blocked five shots to lead the Rebels to an 86-46 win over Mississippi Valley State before a socially distanced gathering at The Pavilion Saturday.
Freshman Madison Scott added 17 with a team-high eight rebounds, and Donnetta Johnson had 14 as Ole Miss improved to 4-0.
It wasn’t all good for Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, though.
Too many times the game was closer than she felt it should be, like in the first half when Austin left the game in foul trouble, and Ole Miss reserves watched a 14-point lead shrink to six by the end of the first quarter.
McPhee-McCuin lit into her players at halftime.
“I just expressed my disappointment in how we carried ourselves. People come to watch a certain brand of basketball, and what we were showing was not it,” she said. “I had to give them a piece of humble pie. Nobody is going to give us anything. You have to earn respect every time you step on the floor. I want to remind them of that.”
The Rebels got the transition game going and pulled away in the second half.
The lead peaked at 45 on Jacorriah Bracey’s layup with 1 minute, 15 seconds to play.
Ole Miss scored 28 points off 24 points off 28 Valley turnovers. The Rebels shot 49 percent and held the Delta Devils to 31 percent shooting.
When Austin didn’t block a shot she often affected it. After picking up three fouls in the first half she did not commit a foul in the second half though she played no less aggressively.
The Maryland transfer played 22 minutes, about the amount of time McPhee-McCuin would like her to be on the floor.
“I’d like her to play about 26 minutes. In a heated game the way we play that will be about the max for any of our players.”