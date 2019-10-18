OXFORD • Sammy Hunter has been away from the Bahamas for almost four years. Emotionally he’s never left.
He hopes to return one day and build a life.
A lot of building will have to take place between now and then after the Bahamas were hit hard by Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 1-2.
Hunter, an Ole Miss basketball freshman, watched in horror as the storm lashed out against the island nation initially with Category Five winds.
“I actually have cousins that lost their home. It was pretty bad to watch. When I heard that I was devastated. Knowing I couldn’t help was bad for me. Hopefully next time I’ll be there to help,” Hunter said.
The storm became personal for Ole Miss basketball, both men’s and women’s, which have a strong Bahamas influence.
Hunter and teammate Franco Miller Jr., a redshirt freshman guard, are both from the Bahamas, as are Ole Miss women’s coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and junior college transfer guard Valerie Nesbitt.
Hunter and Nesbitt grew up in Nassau, the nation’s largest city, about a 25-minute plane ride from Freeport, the area in which McPhee-McCuin and Miller grew up and have family.
Nassau, south of the storm’s eye in the Abaco Islands, received less damage than Freeport, which is west of where the eye made landfall.
Hunter saw storm video and pictures on social media:
“The waves, people jumping off docks …”
Nesbitt struggled with what she was seeing.
“I really was emotional. It was hard for me to watch people where I’m from going through that and I’m over here living comfortably,” she said.
McPhee-McCuin had to stop watching the images. When she did she applied her energy in a constructive manner.
She began a GoFundMe.com account for relief help which has since raised more than $80,000.
Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy have contributed, as have SEC women’s coaches.
While McPhee-McCuin put her focus in fund-raising, she has a cousin in Freeport who has served as her point person on location to make sure the money is going where it’s most needed.
Delivering essentials
Friends and former classmates have delivered the goods.
“We spent our first $20,000 on essential items. We filled 100 backpacks with school supplies for elementary school kids sixth grade and under. We bought school uniforms for them through my foundation, and we partnered with another foundation for that effort at as well,” said McPhee-McCuin, who also serves as coach of the Bahamas national women’s team.
The GoFundMe.com account features updates of the work being done.
Periodic fund-raising efforts are planned in the months ahead, and McPhee-McCuin says she will plan a “boots on the ground” trip with some of her players when the basketball season is over.
“It will take years for them to rebuild,” she said.
The coach said she went a day and a half before she had contact with her parents. That finally happened when a friend she could have contact with went to her parents’ home and confirmed they were safe.
Her parents are with her in Oxford now.
The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Ole Miss sponsored a relief effort for various supplies in mid-September, and there are loose plans to accept cash donations at the basketball exhibitions.
“It was tough to watch, seeing somewhere you grew up being completely destroyed,” Miller said. “My family was one of the lucky ones that didn’t have a lot of flooding or damage to the house.”
He did have extended family displaced.
“Aunts, uncles, grandparents … everybody I know lives in the Bahamas,” he said.
Roughly 30 of the 700 islands that make up the nation are inhabited, but when nature’s fury threatens, it’s One Bahamas.
Especially when a group of four away from home know and understand what’s going on and feel their families’ fear.
“All of us have been checking on each other. We all have that community-type support for each other. I know that they appreciated me taking the forefront to go ahead and start this campaign,” McPhee-McCuin said.