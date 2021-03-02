JACKSON – Quay Bailey had a hard time finding the bottom of the net in a slow first half, but found her groove to close the game out.
The 6-foot-1 senior post scored 12 of her team-high 13 points in the second half and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead No. 7-ranked Calhoun City to a 44-29 win over Union in the Class 2A semifinals on Tuesday.
Bailey was 0 for 8 in the first half, but shot 6 of 11 in the second half, including a 4 of 5 mark in the fourth quarter.
“I came out sluggish and I was getting frustrated,” Bailey said. “I almost gave up in the middle of it but when I came out for the second half, I knew it was time for me to pick it up.”
The Lady Wildcats (25-1) will defend their title against New Site in the championship game on Friday at 1 p.m.
Bailey wasn’t the only Lady Wildcat who struggled shooting the ball in the first half. As a team, Calhoun City shot just 16% from the field through the first two quarters.
Union (25-7) built a 17-12 lead late in the second quarter. From there, the Lady Wildcats picked up their defensive intensity, forcing three-straight turnovers that led to a 6-0 run in the final 1:22 of the first half to lead 18-17. The Lady Yellow Jackets committed 20 turnovers for the game.
“That was probably the game-changer,” said Calhoun City head coach Rob Fox. “I was able to come in at halftime and keep the kids up. I told them, ‘As bad as we are playing, we are still winning the game.’”
Bailey picked up her first two buckets in the third quarter on offensive rebound putbacks as the Lady Wildcats went on to outscore Union 8-4 in the third quarter.
Nashira Jennings and Conley Langford scored 12 points apiece. Jennings shot 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Langford added five steals in the win.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Calhoun City built a 37-26 lead in the fourth on a 3-pointer from Jennings with 4:09 left to seal the win.
Point Maker: Bailey scored six points on putbacks in the second half.
Talking Point: “We wanted to win the rebounding battle and control the tempo and we did that.” - Fox.