JACKSON – Quay Bailey and her Calhoun City team laid some bad memories to rest at the Mississippi Coliseum on Tuesday.
Bailey, seeing her most extensive action since returning last week from an ACL injury, scored 16 points to lead the Lady Wildcats past Puckett, 73-55, in the MHSAA Class 2A state tournament semifinals.
Up next is a date with Coahoma County in the championship game, 1 p.m. Friday at Ole Miss.
It was in last year’s semifinals that Calhoun City lost due to an abysmal shooting performance. And then Bailey tore her ACL, which required surgery in August.
Wearing a huge brace on her left knee, the 6-foot junior came off the bench and played 21 big minutes Tuesday.
“Quay told me she’s ready,” coach Rob Fox said. “That’s it. She told me she’s ready, I said, ‘Take off.’”
Bailey and the Lady Wildcats (28-3) took off in the second quarter and kept rising after halftime. Puckett (28-4) had trouble against the press, committing 12 of its 15 turnovers in the first half.
Calhoun City led 33-24 at the break. Puckett cut it to 39-35, but then Conley Langford hit a 3-pointer and Bailey followed with a layup.
Bailey scored nine points in the quarter, including back-to-back fast-break layups for a 51-37 lead at the 1:21 mark.
Fox said Bailey’s knee is at about 70%, but Bailey said she felt good getting up and down the floor. And she’s so glad to be back.
“It’s been a hard wait; I’ve been down,” she said. “But once I look at it, I’ve got to keep going and pick it up so we can get to state and win it.”
Point guard Ajala Mays led Calhoun City with 17 points, while Langford had 16 and made 4 of 9 from 3-point range. For Langford, it was redemption after making just one shot in the quarterfinal.
“(Fox) said, ‘Have amnesia.’ That’s what he says,” Langford said. “Don’t let it get to you. Just keep shooting, keep playing, and it’ll come.”
Rose Warren scored 22 for Puckett.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After Puckett drew within 39-35, Calhoun City closed the third quarter on a 15-3 run.
Point Maker: Bailey made 7 of 9 field goal attempts.
Talking Point: “This year was the comeback year, to get past this game and get to the next one with that ultimate goal. I’m still telling the kids we’re not done yet.” – Fox