Trae Bain is getting an increased work load, and he believes he’s ready for it.
The Alcorn Central baseball coach has been named the athletics director at his alma mater. He replaces Jarrad Robinson, who left in April to become head baseball coach at Tishomingo County.
Bain, 27, was a baseball assistant for three years under Robinson before taking the reins this past year. Bain will remain the Bears' head baseball coach.
“It’s going to obviously be a lot more responsibility, so it’s going to have to be something I organize and make sure I stay on top of,” Bain said. “Coach Rob did a great job of it. He did it four years, baseball and AD, so he’s shown me a lot, and I’m going to use everything he’s taught me to keep everything in perspective and keep everything organized and manage everything the way he did it.”
Robinson was Alcorn Central’s AD the past four years and was head baseball coach in 2014-19.
The Bears’ baseball team was 3-6 when the COVID-19 pandemic cut the 2020 season short. Bain said that makes it feel sort of like starting over.
“We were really young this year and were looking to get that experience and get those games in so we could really build for this upcoming season,” he said. “Now it’s kind of like a reset.”
Bain, a 2012 Alcorn Central graduate, is taking the reins of an athletic department that has seen a fair amount of turnover this spring. Besides Robinson’s departure, boys basketball coach Mike Lewis retired, as did track and cross country coach Bobby Purvis.
“There’s going to be some new faces, but for the most part our coaches work really well together,” Bain said. “So I’m looking forward to getting that going with these new guys and continuing that and making sure we’re all on the same page. We all want to see Alcorn Central succeed.”