Mississippi State and Ole Miss enjoyed successful starts on opening weekend and each had a player recognized by the Southeastern Conference on Monday.
Cael Baker of the Rebels was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week while MSU pitcher Christian MacLeod was selected the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
Baker, a junior first baseman, went 5 for 12 at the plate with a double, two home runs and drove in five in Ole Miss’ series victory over previously No. 1 ranked Louisville.
MacLeod picked up the win in his started against Wright State on Saturday. The southpaw fired five shutout innings only giving up one hit and one walk while striking out 11 of the 17 batters he faced.
Baker shared the honor with Heston Kjerstad of Arkansas while MacLeod split his award with Owen Diodati of Alabama. Arkansas’ Connor Noland is the SEC Pitcher of the Week.
Logan Lowery