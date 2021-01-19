INGOMAR • Zach Shugars played hero the last time Ingomar and Baldwyn squared off, in the Class 1A title game last season.
In the first meeting between the two teams this year, Shugars led the No. 5-ranked Falcons with 18 points as the defending champs blitzed Baldwyn for a 76-54 win on Tuesday night, but the credit goes far beyond just the star senior.
Ingomar placed three other scorers in double figures, including 16 points from sophomore Adin Johnson, 15 from Tyson Smithey and 14 points off the bench from Breyden Bell.
“Here lately we’ve gotten in a better flow offensively,” said Ingomar head coach Jonathan Ashley. “We’ve talked about getting more guys involved. … When we put three guys in double figures, we’re pretty successful, and we put four in double figures tonight and that really increases our chances.”
The Falcons (19-4, 2-0 Division 2-1A) started the game in sync on the offensive end, jumping out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter behind 11 points from Smithey, all in part of a 23-2 run through a five-minute span.
Ingomar led 25-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“We wanted to set the tone and jump on them,” said Ashley. “It’s still young in the season for (Baldwyn), not playing a lot of games.”
Baldwyn (4-2, 1-1) could not recover from the slow start. The Bearcats cut the lead to 13 with 5:58 left in the third quarter before Johnson buried his fourth triple of the night to spark a 16-2 run.
Johnson was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
“We made a lot of turnovers early that hurt us,” said Baldwyn coach Grant Goolsby. “Obviously give credit to them, they are well-coached and they know what they do and they do it well.”
The Bearcats shot just 40% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. Jamaury Marshall led Baldwyn with 11 points.
Smithey garnered 12 rebounds to go with his 15 points for Ingomar.
“He’s a beast down there when he’s motivated and locked in,” said Ashley. “He’s hard to deal with.”
(G) Ingomar 55, Baldwyn 30: Macie Phifer led Ingomar (12-7, 2-0) with 18 points. Kaylee Johnson and Katie Beth Hall each hit five 3-pointers for 15 points.
Sommer Tyes led Baldwyn (4-3, 0-2) with 12 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Baldwyn led 3-2 early in the first that quickly turned into a 25-5 Ingomar lead.
Point Maker: Shugars had 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the free-throw line, plus seven rebounds.
Talking Point: “The more guys we get into double figures, the harder we’ll be to stop.” – Shugars.