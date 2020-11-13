BALDWYN • The postseason has started off on the right note for Michael Gray’s squad.
His Baldwyn Bearcats knocked French Camp out of the first round of the MHSAA 1A playoffs with a 28-20 win on Friday night.
After stopping French Camp with a late goal-line stand, Baldwyn will travel to Nanih Waiya for the second round.
If there was one thing Baldwyn had to prepare for heading into Friday’s game, it was a Panthers offense led by star quarterback Calvin Johnson II.
Gray had his guys prepared.
“I thought on some key drives we were able to corner the quarterback and keep him inside,” Gray said. “To me, 11 guys is greater than one. I couldn’t be any more proud of our guys, they played their heart out.”
Baldwyn senior quarterback Maddux Richey had a big night, accounting for three of the Bearcats’ touchdowns.
Baldwyn (6-3) struck first off a punch-in touchdown by Kylan Billips from 3 yards midway through the first quarter.
French Camp (6-4) answered with back-to-back touchdown runs of 10 and 25 yards by Johnson.
Midway through the third quarter, the momentum started to swing in the Bearcats’ favor when Joseph Harper blocked a Panthers’ extra point attempt.
“We practiced like a family this past week. We weren’t going to let them come in and push us around. We played as a team, and the scoreboard showed it,” said Harper.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bearcats were able to breathe a little easier when Richey found Joseph Stewart for a 4-yard score to go up 28-20 with 4:35 left.
The goal line stand with 16 seconds left by the Bearcats’ defense was the icing on the cake.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Harper’s point-after block after French Camp’s last touchdown. The Bearcats scored the game’s last two touchdowns.
Point Man: Richey threw touchdowns of 16, 57 and 4 yards.
Talking Point: “Our offense had a few mistakes, but we came through when we needed to.” – Richey