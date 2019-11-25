BALDWYN • The Baldwyn Bearcats started their basketball season with a thrilling non-division win on Monday night.
The Baldwyn boys beat Houlka, 60-56, in its season opener delayed because of football season. Baldwyn trailed by six points in the third quarter, then by three points in the fourth quarter before senior Gabe Richardson took over.
Down 48-47, Richardson scored eight-consecutive Baldwyn points, on three layups and two free throws, in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter to give the Bearcats (1-0) a one-point lead. He also assisted senior Logan Potts on two layups in the last minute to secure the win.
“Him and the rest of our guys stepped it up at the end and attacked the basket instead of settling for outside shots and that’s what won the game, that and defense,” Baldwyn coach Grant Goolsby said.
Baldwyn’s big man Riley Hoard had eight points at the end of the first quarter, so Houlka (5-5) switched things up and went to a zone defense in the second quarter.
That resulted in Houlka outscoring Baldwyn 15-7 in the quarter and gave the Wildcats a 29-23 lead at halftime. Freshman Jarell Hamilton had 13 points at halftime.
“He’s improving game-by-game and he hit some big shots tonight,” Houlka coach Seth Burt said of Hamilton. “He’s not afraid to get downhill and try to attack the rim.”
Baldwyn erased the six-point deficit in the third quarter, but Hamilton hit a buzzer beater to put Houlka up 39-37 going into the fourth.
Potts hit a big 3-pointer to give Baldwyn its first lead of the second half with 5:18 left in the game, then Richardson’s 8-0 run put the Bearcats up for good.
(G) Baldwyn 63, Houlka 14: Baldwyn (1-1) jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to its first win of the season. La’Embri McGaha led all scorers with 15 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Richardson scored eight straight points for the Bearcats to give Baldwyn a 55-54 lead with 1:02 left in the game.
Point Maker: Berry finished with a game-high 24 points.
Talking Point: “We needed the win so I tried to be a leader for my teammates. They feed off me and I just wanted to go out there and win it for us,” Richardson said of his big fourth quarter.