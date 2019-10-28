Baldwyn’s Jacolby Williams has excelled at every position coach Michael Gray has played him this football season.
In nine games this year, the senior defensive back and receiver leads the state with 10 interceptions and is second in the state with 14 touchdown receptions. He’s caught a touchdown in every game this year and has snagged an interception in eight games.
He also has a punt return and a kickoff return for a touchdown and has been a big part of Baldwyn’s 5-4 record, and 4-1 record in Division 1-1A.
“I’ll tell you what I tell any college coach that asks about him,” Gray said. “You can put him anywhere and he is going to pick up on it, do his job, and just flat out play. He’s got 10 interceptions right now and people are still throwing at him. It’s crazy.”
Williams has recently made the move from cornerback to safety, and his interception numbers haven’t missed a beat. Last week in a 58-0 win over Byers, Williams had two interceptions from the safety position, and returned one for a touchdown.
On the pick-6, Gray said he ran more than 20 yards just to get to the ball before running it back the other way.
“He attacks the ball more from the defensive side of the ball than he does on offense,” Gray said.
He seems to attack the ball well on the offensive side of the ball too. He has 42 catches for 935 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. He has 100-plus yards in six of the team’s nine games, and has multiple touchdown receptions in four games.
He has help in the passing game with Timothy Scales on the other side of the field and Gabe Richardson beside him in the slot. Scales is second on the team with six touchdown catches and Richardson has 32 catches for 304 yards.
“He’s just a great route-runner and never drops the ball when it hits his hands,” Gray said. “He’s one of those kids that you don’t have to stay on, he’s going to practice every day just like he’s trying to earn his spot on the field. …
“Some teams will try to play man coverage on him, and you can’t do that with Timothy and Gabe out there. When we are clicking, it’s kind of pick your own poison.”