NEW ALBANY – New Albany head coach Scotty Shettles witnessed his team’s best shooting performance of the season on Saturday.
No. 7-ranked New Albany beat Potts Camp, 87-53, in the 29th annual New Albany Kiwanis Hotbed Classic held at New Albany’s Memorial Gymnasium. The Bulldogs (17-5) shot 58 percent from the floor and knocked down 12 of 19 3-point attempts.
Senior guard Isaiah Ball finished with a game-high 33 points and was 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Mitchell Shettles added 22 points and hit 4 of 8 3-pointers.
“I told the guys that was the best game we’ve shot all season,” Shettles said. “Isaiah was so good shooting tonight. We haven’t gotten that the whole season from him. … When you have a couple of kids shooting like that, it’s really hard to guard.”
Ball was lights out in the first half. He hit three 3-pointers to help the Bulldogs to a 19-17 lead at the end of one, then scored 10 points and hit two more 3-pointers in the second quarter. New Albany led 40-27 at the break.
Ball had 19 points on 6 of 8 shooting and was 5 of 5 from 3-point range in the first half.
“I came last night to work out and shoot,” Ball said. “I shoot every single night, me and Mitchell. I just felt good shooting last night, and bringing it over to this game. I came in really focused.”
Potts Camp (16-6) cut the lead to six points, 40-34, in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs quickly pushed their lead back to double-digits and took a 58-42 lead into the final period.
After only scoring three points in the third quarter, Ball put the game away with 11 points in the fourth, including two 3-pointers. Shettles also had two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Up six points, New Albany ended the third quarter on a 18-8 run to blow the game open, 58-42.
Point Maker: Ball finished 11 of 15 from the floor and 8 of 9 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “We out rebounded them by 11 today and they’re a good rebounding team. My guys did everything I asked them to do today and that’s the reason we won the basketball game.”
Other Games
Amory 82, Myrtle 67: Behind eight second-half 3-pointers, Amory (15-8) took its first lead of the game, 38-37, with 5:13 left in the third quarter and never looked back from its slow start.
Jamerison Martin was named MVP with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. For Myrtle, A.I. Nugent was named MVP with a game-high 28 points.
East Union 76, Alcorn Central 62: DeJuan Hubbard and the East Union Urchins (10-12) jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter and never allowed the game to get back to single digits.
Hubbard, the game’s MVP with 28 points and five steals, had six 3-pointers in the first half. John Rilee Williams was Alcorn Central’s MVP with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Arlington (TN) 104, West Union 56: The West Union Eagles kept the game close for a quarter, but Arlington opened up a 20-point lead at halftime. Luke Willard was named West Union’s MVP with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Holly Springs 74, Hueytown (AL) 64: The No. 6-ranked Holly Springs Hawks (17-5) erased a small halftime deficit behind big games by Derek Fountain and Cori Bell.
Bell finished with a team-high 23 points while Fountain had the game's only double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He added four steals and two blocks.