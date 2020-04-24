The Baltimore Ravens closed out the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night by selecting Mississippi State offensive lineman Tyre Phillips with the 106th overall pick.
Phillips was the third Bulldog to hear his name called on the night, joining former teammates Willie Gay Jr. and Cameron Dantzler.
The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder from Grenada played two seasons for MSU after beginning his career at East Mississippi Community College. Phillips appeared in 26 games for the Bulldogs, including 13 starts at left tackle in 2019.
In 2019, Phillips played a team-high 821 snaps and surrendered only two sacks.
Phillips is the first Bulldog to be drafted by the Ravens since Pernell McPhee in 2011.