OXFORD – Rod Barnes returns to Ole Miss today.
No Ole Miss basketball coach led the Rebels deeper into the NCAA Tournament than did Barnes when his 2001 team reached the Sweet 16.
That was the second of three NCAA appearances over a four-year span for Barnes-coached Ole Miss teams.
In a 1 p.m. tip at The Pavilion he’ll coach against Ole Miss for the first time as his Cal State-Bakersfield squad visits after a 64-60 loss to Cal State-Santa Barbara.
Barnes was 141-109 at Ole Miss from 1999-2006.
Ole Miss is reproducing its old “Rod’s Squad” student-section T-shirts for the game.
The Rebels will try to find a winning groove after losing three of their last four games, most recently 67-58 at home Tuesday against No. 24 Butler.
Former Southaven standout Taze Moore, a 6-foot-5 swing player, leads Bakersfield with 12.0 points a game. He’s shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.
Senior guard Breein Tyree leads Ole Miss with 16.0 points a game.