Rob Barnes trained bodies, but he also touched hearts and minds.
As an athletic trainer and a coach, Barnes had a way of pushing his athletes without pushing them away. Over the years he worked with all manner of local athletes, from kids to professionals.
For the past six years, Barnes was an assistant football coach at Tupelo Christian. He also helped coach the track and field team the past three years, working mainly with the sprinters.
Barnes died on Tuesday at age 65 after battling COVID-19.
TCPS track coach Greg Warnick said Barnes was able to strike a tricky balance as a coach.
“He challenged the kids, but he was never one to raise his voice at them,” Warnick said. “He was pretty tough, though. He would expect a lot from them, but he always carried himself in a kind demeanor, was always smiling, always encouraging.”
Not long after leaving Ole Miss for the NFL, Rufus French returned home to rehab an injury with Barnes. Years later, Barnes trained French’s two children, Charleston and Kyra.
Charleston French is a sophomore running back on Amory High School’s football team.
“Of course when you’re a father, it’s always good to know you’re leaving your kids in good hands,” French said. “Not only is he going to train physically, but mentally he’s going to pump good stuff into your kids.”
Barnes was a constant source of encouragement. He served as TCPS football’s defensive backs and speed coach, and head coach Shaune Holiday said Barnes was a portrait of calm.
“When kids were struggling, he was like a calming source. He was always positive, always upbeat, never negative, just always uplifting to the guys,” Holiday said.
Passion for music
Barnes’ spirit also drove his passion for singing. He was a member of the Lane Chapel Quintet, a gospel and R&B group that has released a few albums and has performed at events throughout the region and beyond.
Some of Warnick’s favorite memories are of riding to track meets with Barnes. Warnick sings in his church, and sometimes the two coaches would perform a duet while driving.
“We’d break out into a song every once in a while if the mood hit us just right,” Warnick said. “That’s one of my fond memories of Rob.”