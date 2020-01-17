BIGGERSVILLE • Te’lick Barnett and Hunter Stacy were too much to handle on Friday night.
Biggersville beat Pine Grove, 76-47, to remain undefeated. Barnett and Stacy each scored 24 points to put the Lions (16-0, 6-0) in the driver’s seat of Division 1-1A.
“Pine Grove is a scary team, so to get that win is a good feeling,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “These guys scrapped and responded to everything we’ve asked them to do. They’re selfless and don’t care who gets it on any given night. I’m a lucky coach.”
Biggersville took a 12-11 lead after the first quarter, with Barnett and Stacy each scoring four points while Pine Grove’s Carson Rowland scored eight points.
The game stayed tight until Rowland got into foul trouble. Biggersville held onto a 20-19 lead when Rowland picked up his third foul with 4:26 left and sat the remainder of the half. That one-point lead turned into a 36-28 halftime lead.
Rowland had 14 of the Panthers’ 19 points when he sat down.
The Lions started the third quarter on a 7-0 run and led 43-28 before Rowland got back into the game, but Pine Grove (17-4, 4-1) couldn’t cut back it any closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
“Carson leads our team and he gets us in our offensive stuff,” Pine Grove coach Jake Walker said. “He opens things up and all eyes are on him, so when he’s not on the floor, it makes it so much easier for teams to guard us. It’s a big difference when he’s not out there.”
Rowland exited shortly after he entered with his fourth foul, and Biggersville extended its lead to 22 points, 59-37, going into the fourth quarter.
Barnett scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half to extend the lead and keep the Lions in front.
(G) Pine Grove 50, Biggersville 21: Karlie Rogers scored 21 points and Loren Elliott added 14 to keep the Lady Panthers undefeated in division play.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Biggersville outscored Pine Grove 23-9 in a big third quarter. Barnett scored seven points in the quarter.
Point Maker: Barnett finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. All of his points came from in the paint or at the free throw line.
Talking Point: “I just like to compete and do whatever it takes to get a win. If I feel like I can take you in the paint, I’m going to take you. If not, I’m still going to try and take you.” – Barnett.