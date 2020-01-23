Mississippi State and Ole Miss are among the top 25 teams ranked in the USA Today baseball coaches poll released on Thursday.
The Diamond Dogs begin the year at No. 6 by the coaches while the Rebels are ranked 23rd.
Nine teams from the Southeastern Conference are among the preseason top 25 including Vanderbilt (1), Georgia (4), Arkansas (5), Auburn (9), Florida (10), LSU (12) and Texas A&M (21).
The No. 6 ranking matches the highest for MSU this preseason. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper also has the Bulldogs sixth in its poll while Perfect Game has them and No. 8, Baseball America at No. 9 and D1Baseball.com at No. 10.
Ole Miss was also ranked 18th by Perfect Game and 25th by D1Baseball.com.
Logan Lowery