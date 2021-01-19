Count the Governor’s Cup in Pearl as another victim of COVID-19.
The annual neutral-site baseball game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will not be played this season.
An Ole Miss announcement cited “scheduling and logistical challenges” related to COVID-19.
The regular season series will be played April 16-18 in Starkville.
SEC baseball schedules were released Tuesday.
Schools will play a non-conference schedule and 10 SEC weekends as they do every season except during a pandemic.
SEC baseball was just hitting its stride last March with conference play set to open when sports began to shut down for fears of spreading COVID-19.
The SEC baseball tournament will be May 25-30 in Hoover, Alabama.
Ole Miss, ranked No. 6 in the D1Baseball.com preseason Top 25, opens Feb. 19 in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The event, hosted by MLB’s Texas Rangers, features teams from the SEC against teams from the Big 12. Detail are expected to be released later this week.
The Rebels’ home opener will be Feb. 23 against Arkansas State.
Ole Miss will have home non-conference weekend series against Central Florida (Feb. 26-28), Belmont (March 5-7) and Louisiana-Monroe (March 12-14).
The Rebels open SEC play at home against Auburn (March 19-21).
They will have remaining SEC home series against Arkansas (April 9-11), LSU (April 23-25), South Carolina (April 30-May 2) and Vanderbilt (May 14-16).
Ole Miss SEC road series include Alabama (March 26-28), Florida (April 1-3), MSU, Texas A&M (May 7-9) and Georgia (May 20-22).
Mississippi State, ranked No. 7 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25, also opens the season in Arlington, Texas at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown alongside Ole Miss.
The home opener for the Bulldogs will be a two-day midweek series against Jackson State on Feb. 23-24. MSU will have non-conference weekend series against Tulane (Feb. 26-28), Tennessee Tech (March 5-7) and Eastern Michigan (March 12-14).
Mississippi State opens up SEC play on the road against LSU in Baton Rouge on March 19-21.
The Bulldogs will travel to four other SEC matchups at Auburn (April 9-11), Vanderbilt (April 23-25), South Carolina (May 7-9) and Alabama (May 20-22).
Mississippi State will host Arkansas (March 26-28), Kentucky (April 2-4), Ole Miss (April 16-18), Texas A&M (April 30-May 2) and Missouri (May 14-16) at Dudy Noble Field.