The MHSAA basketball championships are likely headed back to Jackson this year.
As with football, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s plans to hold championships on an SEC campus. This season’s basketball title games were scheduled to be played at Mississippi State University on March 3, 5 and 6.
But that window of time has been carved out by the SEC for any makeup games that need to be played.
“I don’t feel personally that we need to take the chance of keeping it at Mississippi State, or at Ole Miss, with the chance of not getting to play there because they have a makeup game,” new MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves said.
Last year’s championships were played at Ole Miss, the first time in over 50 years they weren’t played at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The semifinals were still held in the state capital, but moving the finals was another step in the MHSAA’s effort to loosen its ties to the aging Jackson venues.
The football championships left Jackson in 2014, with a rotation between Ole Miss, MSU and Southern Miss. But the 2020 games were played at 70-year-old Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium because of a COVID-induced scheduling conflict at MSU.
The MHSAA executive committee will vote Feb. 4 to finalize basketball postseason plans, and Neaves expects to have the final two rounds played at the Coliseum.
“I’ve talked to our board president and several board members, and all of them think that is the thing to do,” he said. “We just can’t take a chance. Then when COVID is over we’ll go back to trying to go to as good a venue as we can.”
The MHSAA plans to stick with the changes it made last year to the quarterfinal round. After having those games played in Jackson the two previous years, they were moved to four neutral sites starting with last season.
Those sites were Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi Valley State University, Pearl River Community College in Poplarville and the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. The first three sites will again host this year, but Neaves said Biloxi is probably out due to cost and location.
Mississippi College in Clinton and Holmes Community College in Goodman are two possible host sites.