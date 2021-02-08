High school basketball’s postseason begins this week.
Division tournaments tip off today and Tuesday around the area and the state. The tournaments will determine who qualifies for the MHSAA playoffs and the seedings.
In Classes 1A through 4A, the top four teams from each tournament will earn a berth. In Classes 5A and 6A, the top three advance, with the No. 1 seeds receiving a first-round bye.
Five area teams are looking to defend state titles, including Ingomar’s boys in 1A. The Falcons, led by senior Zach Shugars, will play in the 2-1A tournament Tuesday against the winner of today’s game between Baldwyn and Tupelo Christian. The championship game will be Friday.
Pine Grove’s girls (1A), Calhoun City’s girls (2A), Ripley’s girls (4A) and Starkville’s boys (6A) are also defending state champions.