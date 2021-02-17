The winter weather is forcing the start of the MHSAA basketball playoffs to be delayed yet again.
With road conditions still suboptimal, the MHSAA announced on Wednesday evening that for schools who cannot play their first round playoff games this weekend, they may move their games to next Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23.
The postseason was originally slated to begin on Monday and Tuesday, but the first round of the postseason was pushed back to Thursday and Friday in an announcement made on Sunday night. Makeup games were to be played on Saturday.
For those who choose to take cautions and wait to begin play next week, the second round will begin on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 24-25. The third round will next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27.
“This may not be an ideal situation, but this is not an ideal year.” the MHSAA said in a statement on Wednesday. “This will give all schools the opportunity to play who qualified with a better weather forecast for next week.”