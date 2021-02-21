The MHSAA basketball playoffs have finally arrived.
Area teams will be in action starting Monday, a week after the playoffs were originally scheduled to begin. Back-to-back winter storms forced the postponement.
Most girls games will be played Monday, with most boys playing Tuesday. Some first-round games in the southern part of the state were able to be played over the weekend, but none in north Mississippi.
Because of the late start, the first three rounds of the playoffs are being compressed into this week. The second round is set for Wednesday and Thursday, with the third round on Friday and Saturday.
The semifinals will begin March 1 in Jackson with the finals to follow.