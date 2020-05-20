Another Dampeer has joined the head football coaching ranks.
Baylor Dampeer was approved Wednesday as head football coach at Houston. It’s his first head coaching job.
Dampeer is the son of longtime area coach Charlie Dampeer, who is currently an assistant at Kossuth. Charlie coached Baylor at Saltillo, where the latter played quarterback. The Dampeers led Saltillo to the playoffs for the first time in program history in 2003 and did it again in 2004.
“Everyone has been able to play a part in me getting this job now,” Baylor Dampeer said. “But my dad has had a huge role in that, growing up on football my entire life. It’s just a way of life, the way we grew up, and he’s been instrumental in my development as a coach.”
Baylor’s brother, Brooks, is also a head coach, at St. Clair County in Alabama.
Baylor Dampeer, 34, has spent the last four years at Itawamba AHS, including the last three as offensive coordinator. Under his guidance, the Indians averaged 34.4 points and 375 yards per game, including 37.4 and 339.8 last season.
Dampeer coached tailback Ike Chandler, the 2019 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.
Houston returns several key skill players this fall, including quarterback Red Parker and two-way standout Shemar Crawford. There are some big gaps to fill up front, however, with the graduation of defensive end Rish Alford and Mississippi State signee Calvin McMillian.
“At Itawamba we were able to get outside the box a little bit and use our players in a way we thought best fit them,” Dampeer said. “…Going to Houston, we’ll try to emulate that and do the same thing. They’ve got good players and similar type players offensively, and we’ll try to build on what we did at Itawamba and try to continue to have success that way.”
Dampeer replaces Ty Hardin, who left after four seasons to be head coach at Tupelo. Hardin was 38-14 at Houston with four Class 3A playoff appearances.
The Hilltoppers were 9-4 last season and reached the third round of the playoffs.
Dampeer was defensive coordinator at Pell City, Alabama, for two years before coming to IAHS. Prior to that, he coached quarterbacks and defensive backs at Saltillo for three years, and he was DB coach at Tupelo for one season.