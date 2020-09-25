CORINTH • Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s Zach Beasley and his wide receivers were clicking on all cylinders on Friday night.
The senior torched the Corinth secondary for 318 passing yards and five total touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing) to help MRA blow past Corinth 51-17.
“This game we were connecting so well,” said Beasley. “Last game our connection was a little off, so this past week in practice we’ve been working on that, getting our connection back and it showed tonight.”
Corinth (2-2) took an early 3-0 lead on their first drive of the game on a 34-yard field goal from Eli Burciaga.
MRA (6-0) answered quickly, burning just two minutes off the clock before Beasley hit Davis Dalton for the 39-yard strike.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Patriots recovered a muffed return at the 10-yard line, setting up a 3-yard score from Rayf Vinson for the 13-3 swing.
“That was the momentum changer,” said Corinth head coach Todd Lowery.
Beasley and Dalton connected again late in the first quarter for a 58-yard touchdown, taking a 20-3 lead into the second.
Vinson rushed in his second score and later, kicker Landon McGee added a 28-yard field goal for a 30-3 lead.
Corinth’s Christian Barber took a reverse 18 yards with 48 seconds left to pull them to 30-10 at the half.
Beasley had a 9-yard run and added a 44-yard strike to Trey Zito for 14 points in the third. He added a 50-yard pass to Street Toler early in the fourth.
Extra points
Turning Point: MRA recovered a fumbled kickoff return at the Corinth 10. The Patriots then scored 23-straight points.
Point Man: Beasley was 12-20 for 318 yards and four passing touchdowns, adding one score on the ground.
Talking Point: “They played extremely hard every snap. I was just impressed with the effort they gave every play. That’s something we will be taking back to our boys on Monday.” - Lowery on MRA.
Notes
• Corinth had 254 total yards, 239 rushing.
• Corinth’s Cayden Betts had 131 yards on 26 carries.
• Next week, Corinth travels to Tishomingo County to begin Division 1-4A play.