OXFORD • If all goes according to plan a significant addition to concessions at Ole Miss football won’t even be noticed.
When the Rebels take on Texas A&M Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium fans can wash down their hot dogs, pizza and nachos with beer.
The school on Aug. 30 announced its plan for the sale of beer, domestic and imported, and spiked seltzers.
Ole Miss became the seventh SEC school to announce beer sales after conference presidents voted last May to amend an SEC policy in effect since the 1970s by allowing individual schools to make their own decisions.
Beer will also be sold at basketball and baseball games. A plan for those events will be announced later.
Waiting until at Oct. 19 home game to implement the plan for football gave Ole Miss officials the advantage of seeing the effects of beer sales at other SEC stadiums.
Interim athletics director Keith Carter observed the process at Missouri last Saturday and previously had conversations with other SEC AD’s, most notably Hunter Yurachek at Arkansas.
“Those schools encountered long lines to purchase beer and longer lines to use the restroom,” Carter said. “Those are things we’ve talked about internally. From an operational standpoint we want to make sure we have ways to move people in and around concourses freely. We will have to see some of that in our venue to see where things bottleneck and figure the best way moving forward.”
Carter said he also wanted to see how sales at other schools impacted numbers for arrests and incidents of that nature.
In some instances those numbers actually decreased.
“So we were able to observe some positive measures as well,” Carter said.
Beer will be sold at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for $8 and will include 16 ounces of product poured into a 20-ounce cup.
There will be roughly 20 points of sale throughout the stadium, some in existing concession stands but most in mobile carts.
A valid ID is required for with each purchase. A limit of two cups of beer per legal ID may be purchased at one time.
Beer sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Beer will not be sold in the north end zone beneath student seating. Students who are at least 21 years old can purchase beer beneath the east or west side stands.
“That’s something we feel like we need to do to make sure our students are safe,” Carter said. “We’ll monitor that, see if students are coming over bringing a lot more foot traffic. There are a lot of things we’ll be taking notes on for the first game.”