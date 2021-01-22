TUPELO – The daycare buddies are quite the combo for Tupelo’s girls.
Lamarah Cleaves and Mikayla Riley have been playing together since they could dribble, and they have developed into big-time frontcourt talents for Tupelo’s No. 5-ranked squad.
Cleaves and Riley combined for 30 points as the Lady Wave took down DeSoto Central, 63-48, on Friday to remain atop the Division 1-6A standings.
Cleaves, a freshman, had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Riley, a sophomore, notched 14 points and six boards.
The two have been playing together since attending Little Angels Learning and Child Care Center.
“That’s my best friend since diapers,” Cleaves said. “We’re used to playing together.”
Both are versatile players and gave DeSoto Central (12-7, 1-3) trouble all over the court.
Cleaves had seven points and four rebounds in the first half as Tupelo (11-4, 4-0) took a 28-21 lead into the break.
Riley’s layup with 6:20 left in the third quarter gave the Lady Wave their first double-digit lead of the game at 32-21. It was 49-27 by the end of the period.
Riley missed her first eight two-point attempts but made her last four.
“It just shows that our team stepped up,” coach Matt Justice said. “When she’s not hitting, it’s not going in, they were able to kind of carry on and get some of those baskets she’s normally making.”
Justice dug deep into his bench early and often. The Lady Wave got 16 points and nine rebounds from their reserves.
“We were able to rest some of our starters at the end of the second quarter, and they were fresh for the second half, which made a big difference,” Justice said.
Janiya Jones led DeSoto Central with 18 points.
(B) Tupelo 68, DeSoto Central 45: Four players scored in double figures for No. 8 Tupelo (7-4, 2-2) led by 15 from Hayes Halbert.
Matthew Smith led the Jaguars (12-9, 1-3) with 17 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to open up a 41-27 lead.
Point Maker: Cleaves shot 6 of 11 from the field and made all three of her free throw attempts.
Talking Point: “We both know what to do. We both know we can hustle and get the ball. We know when to throw it to each other, and we’re good at running the court.” – Riley, on her and Cleaves.