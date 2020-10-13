OXFORD – Catherine Bianco is the heartbeat of Oxford’s volleyball team, and she made sure they stayed on rhythm Tuesday night.
Behind the senior setter, the Lady Chargers defeated Starkville 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-16) in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Bianco finished with four kills, 10 digs and two service aces, but her value extended beyond the stat sheet.
“Her leadership showed tonight, probably more than any other game,” first-year coach Ashley Martin said. “We were down in the first set, and she’s the one that came in the huddle and said, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta go. We’ve gotta go right now. We can’t let up. When we get back on that court, it’s now.’”
Oxford (13-9) found itself trailing 10-4 in the opening set but, after Bianco’s little speech, used a 12-4 run to pull ahead. Ainsley Tacke finished off the set with a kill.
The next two sets weren’t quite as competitive as the Lady Chargers crushed Starkville (14-5) at the net.
Oxford had 35 kills, most of them coming off Bianco passes. Starkville had just 20 kills, partly due to spotty ball handling and partly due to Oxford’s Bianco-led defense.
“My role is the same it always is – just give my hitters the best possible opportunity to get a good hit,” said Bianco, the daughter of Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco. “To go with a strong defense, it’s pretty easy to put the ball down.”
Tacke led Oxford with 14 kills to go with 15 digs and six aces. Brianna Lyons had five kills, as did Ava East.
“We’ve been working on that consistency, having all of our hitters being able to hit consistently throughout the night, and I thought they did really well tonight,” Martin said. “Every hitter we had was on tonight.”
Lyons had six aces as well, and the Lady Chargers recorded 14 as a team.
Starkville, the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked team, was led by Abbigail Upchurch’s six kills and Karlie Brooks’ 15 digs.
“We struggled at getting down,” Starkville coach Sierra Horel said. “We mess up something and we can’t recuperate from it.”
Oxford will host DeSoto Central on Saturday in the second round.